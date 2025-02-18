Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): In a major step towards bringing sustainable biotechnology solutions from lab to market, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding with K.N. Bioscience (India) Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday for the large-scale commercialisation of C-Phycocyanin production from Spirulina biomass.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Rohit Sinha, Dean Research & Development, IIT Guwahati, and Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, K.N. Bioscience (India) Pvt. Ltd., with Prof. Debasish Das, lead scientist behind the technology.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's commitment to developing cutting-edge biotechnologies, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is committed to advancing research that creates real-world impact. This technology transfer marks a significant step in translating our innovations into industry-ready solutions. By addressing the challenges in sustainable biomanufacturing, we are paving the way for a stronger bioeconomy, contributing to India's vision of self-reliance in biotechnology."

C-Phycocyanin is a natural blue pigment derived from Spirulina, a type of cyanobacteria that grows using carbon dioxide and sunlight. It has multiple industrial applications, such as a natural blue food colorant, replacing synthetic dyes in confectionery, ice cream, and beverages; A nutraceutical and pharmaceutical compound, with anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, and anti-diabetic properties; A fluorescent marker for diagnostics; A cosmetic ingredient for skin rejuvenation and wound healing; A protein-rich aquafeed and poultry supplement for enhanced growth and disease resistance.

Despite its immense potential, widespread adoption of this pigment is limited due to its high production costs and inefficiencies in extraction and purification.

To address these challenges, IIT Guwahati researchers have developed a technology that enables cost-effective, high-yield extraction of C-Phycocyanin, while enhancing environmental sustainability. By streamlining the entire process of cultivation to purification, the research team has made the entire process energy efficient, cost-effective, and time saving compared to conventional methods.

In the developed process, the upstream technology focuses on improving the spirulina biomass yield and improving the intracellular phycocyanin concentrations in spirulina filaments.

The downstream technology developed for extraction and purification of this intracellular compound is a green process that eliminates the use of harmful solvents or chemicals.

With this methodology, the researchers have achieved a high C-Phycocyanin yield, which is almost the total intracellular content of this cyanobacterial species within shorter duration of time, followed by a single step purification to analytical purity of this protein pigment.

Speaking about the technology transfer for the developed technology, Prof. Debasish Das, lead scientist behind the developed technology, and Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, said, "As innovators in bioprocess technology, we aim to tackle economic and technological bottlenecks that hinder the full potential of microalgae-derived products. Our technology ensures that high-purity C-Phycocyanin is affordable and accessible, allowing industries to transition from synthetic additives to natural, sustainable alternatives. This is the first time an indigenously developed phycocyanin technology is being transferred to an Indian company, marking a significant milestone in the country's biotechnology sector."

Currently, only a few Indian companies work with high-value microalgal products like phycocyanin and omega-3 oils, but this innovation opens doors for new industry players, boosts job creation, and strengthens India's biotechnology industry. From a global point of view, this advancement can position India as a key exporter of this valuable compound.

Speaking about collaboration with IIT Guwahati, Sudha Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, K.N. Bioscience (India) Pvt. Ltd, said, "IIT Guwahati's advanced upstream and downstream processing technology addresses key challenges in C-Phycocyanin production, offering a cost-effective and scalable solution. With its low-cost production, green and solvent-free extraction process, and high-yield output, this innovation holds immense potential across multiple industries. The rapid extraction and single-step purification make it commercially viable, while its carbon dioxide utilisation supports environmental sustainability. We look forward to leveraging this technology to drive innovation and create a significant impact in the biotechnology sector."

As IIT Guwahati continues to lead cutting-edge research in microalgal biotechnology, this MoU sets a precedent for academia-industry collaborations that push indigenously developed innovations, making sustainable and affordable bio-products a reality.

The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and K.N. Bioscience (India) Pvt. Ltd. aligns with India's bioeconomy and biomanufacturing goals, fostering employment, startup growth, and eco-friendly biotechnological advancements.

The technology has been successfully demonstrated at flask level experiments, 5L fermenter trials and 100L air lift flat plate photobioreactor.

Additionally, a patent has been granted on the downstream process, developed by IIT Guwahati researchers for maximum extraction of C-phycocyanin from spirulina biomass and its purification to analytical-grade standard.

Currently, the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) stands at 6, indicating its near-commercial viability. (ANI)

