New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to joining the Christmas programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops Conference of India in New Delhi on Monday evening.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "In a short while from now, at around 6:30 PM, I look forward to joining the Christmas programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops Conference of India in New Delhi"

The celebrations will be hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its Centre premises.

Prime Minister will interact with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church, his office said in a release on December 22.

This is the first time a Prime Minister will attend such a programme at the Headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, the statement added.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) was established in 1944 and is the body which works closest with all the Catholics across India. (ANI)

