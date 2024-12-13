Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, accompanied by her delegation, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor conveyed respect for the vibrant Indian-Gujarati community of nearly 4.25 lakh people in New Jersey, recognizing their significant contributions to the environment, innovation, trade, and commerce, said a press release from Gujarat CMO.

The Chief Minister stated that Indians and Gujarati families consistently contribute to the development of the regions they live in. The Lieutenant Governor shared her enthusiasm for advancing the Sister State Agreement between New Jersey and Gujarat, highlighting its potential to strengthen and enrich the relationship between the two states. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to fostering cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges to enhance this valuable partnership. The Chief Minister mentioned that iNDEXTb would act as the nodal contact point to facilitate effective communication between New Jersey and Gujarat, the release stated.

He briefed the New Jersey Lieutenant Governor about Gujarat's leadership in sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech, and innovation. The Lieutenant Governor discussed opportunities for collaboration and investment in these sectors with Gujarat. Both leaders emphasized the need to identify areas of mutual interest and expressed their commitment to strengthening the 'People to People Connect'. Chief Minister Patel also invited the Lieutenant Governor to visit the Statue of Unity during her next visit, added the release.

M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, informed the Lieutenant Governor that Gujarat has developed GIFT City as a global financial hub, attracting renowned fintech companies, including Bank of America. The Chief Minister presented the Lieutenant Governor with a replica of handicrafts created by the women of Gujarat as a souvenir. iNDEXTb MD Kuldeep Arya and Chief Protocol Officer Shri Jwalant Trivedi were also present at the meeting, said the release. (ANI)

