New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) An international Buddhist conclave that aims to foster ethical journalism, promote mindful communication, and establish a network of Buddhist media professionals across Asia, is set to be held on September 11, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

The second International Buddhist Media Conclave will be organised by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

The theme of the event will be -- 'Mindful Communication for Conflict Avoidance and Sustainable Development'. It will be held at VIF.

Baichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian football team will be the guest of honour, the ministry said in a statement.

Gurumurthy, Chairman of VIF, will deliver the keynote address on the occasion. The event will be attended by the representatives of media from 18 countries, it said.

"The primary objective of the 2nd International Buddhist Media Conclave will focus on how Buddhist teachings can be assimilated into modern media practices to address global crises and enhance trust in media institutions," the statement said.

The first conclave brought together around 150 delegates, including Buddhist journalists and media personalities from 12 different countries and laid a strong foundation for integrating Buddhist principles into media practices, it added.

"The conclave aims to foster ethical journalism, promote mindful communication, and establish a network of Buddhist media professionals across Asia," the statement said.

