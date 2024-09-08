New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Sunday ruled out any possibility of a reconciliation with his nephew and Union minister Chirag Paswan, saying it's too late now.

In an interview to PTI Videos, Paras said when his elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan was alive, there was no rift between the brothers.

On possibility of a reconciliation with Chirag, the former Union minister said, "This can never happen. That situation is not there now. It is too late now.

"When parties break, they can unite but when hearts break, they cannot," he added .

The family was one and the Lok Janshakti Party was united but it was his "misfortune" that both the family and party fell apart after Ram Vilas Paswan's death, he said, adding that everyone knows the reason that led to a split in the party.

Paras said nearly three weeks ago he met Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal in Patna, and after that he got a chance to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

"During this, there was a discussion about the assembly elections to be held in Bihar in 2025," he said.

The RLJP president rejected the comments of the opposition, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Rohini Acharya, on the unity of the NDA, and said that the NDA is completely united.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "unanimously accepted leader of the entire country" and he talks about everybody's interests, Paras said.

