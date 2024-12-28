Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Ganderbal district on Saturday to assess the preparedness in providing healthcare and other essential services during the ongoing winter season. The visit comes in the wake of heavy snowfall that has affected daily life across the Kashmir Valley.

In a post on X, CM Omar Abdullah said, "Out of fortyone 33KV feeders dysfunctional in Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, thirty seven have been restored and charged. Similarly, out of 739 dysfunctional 11KV feeders, 639 have been restored and recharged, bringing major relief to the valley. The majority of the rest are expected to be restored by the evening. Kudos to the PDD team for their relentless efforts in this snowfall in such a short time."

SSP Ganderbal Ragav S reviewed the snow clearance operations in Subdivision Kangan.

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir as most areas of the valley received snowfall. Flight operations were also cancelled in Srinagar Airport on Saturday.

In a post on X, Srinagar Airport stated, "Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."

Srinagar received heavy snowfall on Saturday and the summer capital of JK was covered in a blanket of snow. Doda too was covered in a blanket of snow as the area received fresh snowfall on Friday night. Tourists were seen enjoying the weather.

Doda DC Harvinder Singh said, "Snowfall started last night, the atmosphere here is very pleasant. The roads were closed at night due to snowfall but they were cleared in the morning. All roads have been opened. BRO has been engaged to clear the roads. There is a good influx of tourists. Tourists and hoteliers are requested not to engage in rash driving. The roads will be cleared from time to time. People are advised to remain alert."

Snow clearance is currently underway after heavy snowfall in Doda.

Anantnag and Budgam are also covered in a blanket of snow as the areas received heavy snowfall on Friday night.

The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

As delicate snowflakes began to blanket the valley, the summer capital turned into a shimmering winter paradise. The snow-covered roofs, the white dusting on the iconic houseboats of Dal Lake, and the snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains create a mesmerizing view that draws visitors from around the world. (ANI)

