New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condoled the demise of three soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after an army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular viewpoint in the SK Payeen area.

"The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an Army van in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir is very sad. I pay tribute to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have deep condolences for the bereaved family," said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

Also Read | What Is Brushing Scam? How To Identify and Protect Yourself From Fraudsters Targeting Online Shoppers? All You Need To Know.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1875526431754916100

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi also expressed condolences to the deceased soldiers' family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Stampede-Like Situation at Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Event in Thane (Watch Videos).

"The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an Army vehicle in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," read the post by Priyanka Gandhi.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1875516916309381586

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Deeply pained to hear about the terrible tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, where Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives due to a vehicle accident. We salute their selfless service to the nation. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured soldiers and we wish them a complete and a speedy recovery. Last week, a similar incident took place in Poonch where five soldiers were martyred. We urge the authorities to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents due to inclement weather conditions and take adequate safety measures in the future."

Earlier, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army confirmed that three soldiers had lost their lives in the accident.

"Today while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of the Indian Army skidded and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. Tragically three Bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident," read the Chinar corps tweet.

"The three people have been referred for Srinagar for the medical treatment. We immediately sent our ambulance upon receiving the information of the accident.." said the Medical Superintendent of Bandipora district hospital while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)