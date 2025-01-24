Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the 76th Republic Day, the Indian Army has heightened its alertness across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri Sector of Baramulla district, North Kashmir.

One of the Army personnel stationed in the area said, "Soldiers are kept well equipped along the Line of Control with weapons, surveillance devices. Our clothing is all of high quality. You must have noticed that terrorist activity has reduced drastically in the last few years and a lot of operations are being conducted to eliminate terrorists. We are active throughout the year. On Republic Day and other important occasions, the security is beefed up."

"We dominate the LoC. Terrorists are also using technology and their infiltration patterns keep changing. We constantly include these in our drills, so that we remain in the upper hand and can eliminate them. Our patrolling does not stop with changing weather. We aim to stop any infiltration attempt. Special clothing, advanced surveillance devices and hygienic food are given to the soldiers. They are kept stress-free," he said.

The Army personnel further said that seniors are in constant touch with the Army Jawans to address their issues at the earliest.

"This is the LOC and there are border villages here. A lot of local people live here. We are always ready to help them. We are the first respondents to any of their issues. If they have any medical emergency, we evacuate them, our veterinary doctors give medical treatment to their cattle and other animals," he added.

Security has also been increased in Kulgam, with forces conducting vehicle checks. Mobile vehicle checkpoints (MVCPs) and Nakas have been set up along the National Highway in Qazigund, Kulgam district.

Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed along NH-44 near Qazigund, according to Kulgam district police.

In Srinagar, multi-tier security arrangements are in place for a smooth Republic Day celebration.

On security arrangements for Republic Day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, told ANI, "The function on 26th January holds great importance, especially in Kashmir valley and for this, Jammu and Kashmir police have done security-related work in its various districts so that the entire security force remains on alert."

"In the Srinagar district also, there is a big function on 26th January in which there is a parade and the general public participates in it," he mentioned.

The IGP further stated that security has been tightened in areas surrounding Srinagar. "In this regard, multi-tier security arrangements have been made here as well and the security arrangements in the city of Srinagar and the surrounding areas have been made more robust and tight...," the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special emphasis on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

The Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during the ceremonial march past, featuring units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS. (ANI)

