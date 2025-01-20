Jammu, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the people to come forward and join the noble cause of organ and tissue donation.

He said this while attending the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan's programme at Jammu on Sunday to promote organ donation, and expressed his gratitude to the voluntary organ donors.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 20, 2025: Dixon Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Addressing the programme, the Sinha said, "For donors, organ donation provides a life-giving opportunity. Let us all join the efforts and make our valuable contribution to society through organ and tissue donation."

On the occasion, Sinha requested the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization to add his name to the donors' list.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold 14 Rallies for BJP From January 23.

"Organ donation should be the life motto. This selfless act not only affects the recipients but also touches the lives of families and friends of those seeking transplantation," he said.

Lauding the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan for doing great service by inspiring people to organ donation, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the government's commitment to support the social organizations and volunteers associated with this noble cause.

The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir further called for collective efforts to make organ transplant affordable and accessible by using modern technology in government and private hospitals.

In his speech, he emphasised that permanent help desks related to organ donation and transplant should be set up in hospitals to provide information and counter myths surrounding organ donation.

"Organ and tissue donation camps should also be organised in the hospitals in collaboration with all stakeholders to inform and encourage people," he said.

Sinha in his speech asked the youth to imbibe the ideals and teachings of Lord Mahavir and dedicate themselves to the service of humanity.

"Lord Mahavir's eternal message of Samyak Darshan - Right Faith, Samyak Gyan - Right Knowledge and Samyak Charitra - Right Conduct, will continue to guide us on the path of non-violence, truth and compassion," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan (BJS) on the beginning of its community connect program 'BJS Moksh Path' aimed at promoting organ donation amongst community leaders and debunking the myths around organ donation.

Bharatiya Jain Sangathan also initiated 'BJS Khilona Bank' to provide educational toys to children belonging to underprivileged sections of society. Youth were also conferred with the BJS Pratibha Samman on the occasion.

Present at the event were Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Sandeep Jain, President of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, J&K; Monika Jain, General Secretary of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, J&K; along with senior officials from the civil and police administration, members of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, SS Jain Sabha, and various social organizations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)