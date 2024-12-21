Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): In a significant action against anti-national elements, the property of proclaimed offender Zia ul Rehman, a resident of Samote Budhal Rajouri (a Pakistan-based handler) measuring 19 Marlas and five Sarsai was attached on Saturday, said officials.

The attachment was carried out following the orders of the Court under the provisions of FIR No. 10/2021 U/S 2/3 of the EIMCO Act registered at Police Station Budhal.

The operation was conducted in the presence of revenue authorities, ensuring strict compliance with legal procedures. This development underscores the Jammu zone's zero-tolerance and continuous crackdown on terrorism and its handlers operating from across the border. It aims to dismantle the economic support structures that enable terrorism, said officials.

Further investigations are ongoing to trace additional assets linked to Zia ul Rehman and his associates. Authorities are committed to pursuing stringent action against those involved in terror financing and cross-border terrorism, said officials.

Earlier, as many as 30 smartphones were recovered by the cyber cell of the Jammu and Kashmir police in Kulgam. The operation was carried out after receiving multiple applications and reports about the missing and stolen mobile phones from the general public, said police.

Moreover, Cyber Cell Kulgam solved huge online financial fraud cases in which an amount of Rs 11,09,565 was recovered and has been refunded to the victim's account after completing all legal formalities and the amount of Rs 21,88,715 was put on hold on receipt of various complaints, said police.

Cyber Cell of Kulgam Police has requested the general public to use their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets with precaution to safeguard themselves from cyber-related frauds and crimes.

If anyone becomes a victim of Cyber Crime/Fraud, he/she should immediately register a complaint on the Online Portal cybercrime.gov.in and report the matter at Cyber Cell Kulgam immediately, said police. (ANI)

