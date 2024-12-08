Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district on Sunday in what is suspected to be a case of fratricide, officials said.

The bodies of the policemen were found with bullet injuries in the Rehambal area of the district, inside a police departmental vehicle that was on its way to STC Talwara this morning.

Also Read | Kuwait: Over 100 Kerala Nurses Flee to Canada, Australia and European Countries After Defrauding Gulf Bank of INR 700 Crore, Case Registered.

"Today at about 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received information that two policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing. Initial investigation reveals that it is a case of fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reached the spot and investigation is underway," said a statement from the District Police, Udhampur.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the personnel were on their way to the Talwara training centre from Sopore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The incident happened at 6.30 am, they were going from Sopore towards the training centre in Talwara. Police officers have reached the spot and as per initial investigation, it has been established that an AK-47 rifle was used," said SSP Nagpure

"Two Police personnel have died and a third police personnel is safe. They will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other procedures," the police official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)