Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday launched a portal and a mobile application to seek suggestions, opinions and ideas from people for the preparation of the state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal.

The platform - Abua' (own) Budget Portal and Mobile App - offers a unique opportunity for citizens, experts, and stakeholders to contribute to the budgetary process, ensuring a more inclusive and responsive fiscal plan, he said.

Launching the portal and app, Soren emphasised that the government's commitment is to formulate a balanced budget that prioritises the welfare of the people while fostering sustainable, inclusive, and all-round development across the state.

“This is the Abua (Our) government. Our focus is on creating a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of the people, particularly in the areas of rural development and economic growth. The most valuable suggestions will be incorporated into the budget to achieve better outcomes for all,” he said.

Soren said that the 2025-26 budget must focus on achieving balanced development across all sectors, with particular attention to the rural economy, which serves as the backbone of Jharkhand.

He highlighted the necessity of strengthening revenue collection mechanisms, which are crucial for the effective implementation of development and welfare programmes.

The 'Abua Budget' initiative will solicit inputs from a wide range of participants, from experts to ordinary citizens.

Soren said that all suggestions will be thoroughly analysed for potential inclusion in the budget.

Besides, three individuals, who provide the best suggestions, will be formally felicitated by the state government.

The portal and mobile app are open for submissions until January 17, 2025.

Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar and Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari were present during the launch.

