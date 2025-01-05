Jamshedpur, Jan 5 (PTI) Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) on Sunday said the panel would form a probe team soon to enquire into the alleged mob lynching of a man in Seraikela-Kharswan district on December 8 last.

JSMC has taken cognizance of the incident after the spokesman of All India Minority Welfare Front Sarfraz Hussain in a letter demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged mob-lynching of Sheikh Tazuddin in Adityapur.

Hussain also demanded stringent action against the culprits and adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

Tazuddin was seriously injured after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people in Sapra under Adityapur police station. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

JSMC Chairman Hedayatullah Khan said the Commission has taken cognizance of the incident soon after receiving the letter from Hussain.

On December 26, JSMC sought action taken report from the Superintendent of Police of Seraikela-Kharswan district in this regard but no was yet to receive any response, Khan said.

He told PTI that JSMC will form a probe team to look into the case and visit the spot, gather details of the incident from family members of the victim as well as the district police about the action taken so far in this regard in a day or two.

District SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Seraikela is investigating the case and his report would be submitted to the panel.

However, four accused have surrendered under mounting pressure from police, which swung into action soon after a case was registered in this regard, he said.

The SP said Tazuddin died in course of treatment in a hospital about a week after the incident.

