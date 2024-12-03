New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday invited Israeli startups to collaborate with Indian firms on the National Quantum Mission.

Singh made the offer to Israel's Industry and Economy Minister Nir Barkat who met him here.

The two leaders discussed collaboration in startups in the space, quantum technology, agriculture and health sectors.

Singh invited Israeli startups, known for their pioneering work in quantum computing, to partner with Indian institutions to co-develop critical quantum technologies.

"India and Israel can supplement each other in this domain – India with its large market, manpower, and opportunities, and Israel with its cutting-edge innovation," Singh said.

India's National Quantum Mission aims to harness quantum technologies to bolster sectors like communication, cryptography, and computing, he said.

Singh said Israeli startups and researchers could play a vital role in co-developing critical technologies, leveraging their experience for mutual benefit.

The minister said since the opening of the space sector to private players, the number of startups in this domain has surged, reflecting India's growing role as a global space technology hub.

During the meeting, the two ministers also explored partnerships in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things.

Singh said Israeli companies can view India as a reliable partner in these critical domains and highlighted the country's strides in indigenous tech development, including mobile manufacturing and 5G rollout.

