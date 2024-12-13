New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav for alleged hate speech, saying that judges who disrespect the Constitution after taking an oath should be removed from their post.

Speaking to reporters, Sibal said, "We have given a notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General to impeach Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav. He had given an inflammatory speech on December 9 at the High Court premises. When any judge is appointed, he takes an oath to protect the Constitution, and if a judge after taking the oath to protect the Constitution disrespects it and disregards that oath, then we believe that such a judge should not allowed to hold that post and he should be removed. We have moved a motion to remove the judge."

He urged the Supreme Court to remove Justice Yadav until a decision is taken on his motion of impeachment.

"The Supreme Court should also order the removal of the judge and he should not be assigned any work until a decision is taken on the motion," he said.

Sibal claimed that the issue was not political and urged Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah to join in protecting the Constitution.

"This is not a political issue but an issue of protecting the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary. We urge Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of the ruling party to join us in protecting the Constitution," he said.

Earlier today, a group of Opposition MPs led by Kapil Sibal moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav over his alleged controversial remarks at a recent event.

The notice, signed by approximately 55 members, accuses Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of engaging in hate speech and inciting communal disharmony during an event organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad on December 9. (ANI)

