Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI): Three passengers died and more than 20 others were injured after a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumkur district in Karnataka, police said on Monday.

According to police, "The incident took place at 4.30 am on Monday. The bus had been returning from Goa. The injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment."

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Man Undergoes Angioplasty Under PM-JAY in Bapunagar, Dies After Experiencing Chest Pain and Uneasiness; Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

Upon receiving information about the mishap at the Kallambella police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumakuru, KV Ashok visited the spot along with other officials.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read | Kerala School Holiday: Educational Institutions, Anganwadis To Remain Shut Today As IMD Issues Red Alert for Wayanad and 3 Other Districts.

Further details are awaited.

In another similar incident, six people were killed after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on November 30, police said.

According to officials, the accident occured near Andheri on Saturday afternoon.

The bus was enroute from Siliguri and to Gangtok.

A few others injured in the accident were admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)