Karwar (Karnataka) [India] December 4 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot participated in the Indian Navy Day celebration held at the INS Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar on Wednesday.

The event commemorated India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, marked by the Indian Navy's successful attack on the Karachi port on December 4.

The program featured a stirring performance by naval personnel, who played various patriotic songs. The Navy band honored the sacrifices, valor, and capabilities of naval forces through a ceremonial beating retreat, concluding with the lowering of the naval flag.

As part of the celebrations, the Navy's ships--INS Makara, INS Suvarna, and Yard Craft--were adorned with vibrant electric lights, and a spectacular fireworks display was launched from the vessels, captivating the audience. Additionally, a cultural program showcasing performances by firefighters, Navy personnel, and students from the Naval School added to the festive atmosphere.

Dignitaries in attendance included District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar, Karnataka Naval Chief Flag Commandant Officer Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan, Captain Birendra S Bains, Karwar Sub-Divisional Officer Kanishka, and other senior naval officers.

The celebrations underscored the Indian Navy's enduring legacy of courage, commitment, and excellence in service to the nation.

Earlier in the day.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Indian Navy Day and saluted the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy for their unmatched courage and dedication.

"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

