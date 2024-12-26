Hassan (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Addressing the alleged plight of coffee growers in Hassan, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said that JDS-BJP alliance government is "essential" to imlement the people-centric programs in the state.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also with him during the event.

Kumaraswamy said, "With Piyush Goyal's visit to Sakleshpur, I am confident that solutions to coffee growers' issues will be addressed. During my two terms as Chief Minister, several projects remained incomplete. We will finish all those pending works once we are back in power."

Addressing the Coffee Growers' Convention in Sakleshpur, the Union Minister remarked, "When the JDS-BJP coalition government was formed in 2006, we implemented several people-centric programs. However, many such programs remain incomplete. To implement them, another coalition government is essential, and it will happen soon."

Expressing confidence he added the BJP-JDS alliance government will come to power again.

"I have several long-term projects that are still pending. We must realize these dreams and build a better future for our farmers," he added.

"Coffee growers are facing hardships due to natural causes and adverse climatic conditions. The global market fluctuations have added to their woes. In 1991, when Deve Gowda was an MP, a Coffee Growers' Convention was held in Sakleshpur. The then Union Minister I K Gujral participated in the event. Deve Gowda had explained the issues of coffee growers to Gujral. After 40 years, Piyush Goyal is the only Union Minister to visit Sakleshpur. For this, I am grateful to him," Kumaraswamy stated.

Highlighting local challenges, Kumaraswamy noted that the people of Sakleshpur are suffering due to elephant menace.

"Discussions have been held at the Delhi level on this issue, and I have submitted my requests as well. The Union Minister for Environment will soon conduct a meeting with officials. I will bring this matter to their attention again. Both Piyush Goyal and I will appeal for solutions. The Forest Department has identified 15,000 acres for constructing an elephant corridor, and farmers are willing to give up 3,000 acres. However, the project has been stalled. When I was Chief Minister, I had released Rs 100 crore for constructing these fences," he informed.

Reacting on the Kasturirangan Report on Western Ghats, he said that there was widespread concern about its impact. "The water of the Hemavathi River is the result of sacrifices made by the people of the Malnad region. Projects like the Yettinahole scheme, though aimed at development, have had unintended consequences," he said.

Kumaraswamy further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who holds immense respect for Deve Gowda, has given me an opportunity to be part of his cabinet. I am committed to realizing his vision of a Viksit Bharat and implementing several initiatives. We are working towards this goal with great speed."

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also addressed the gathering of coffee growers.

The event was attended by former ministers H K Kumaraswamy and Motamma, Karnataka Coffee Growers Federation President Dr H T Mohan Kumar, MPs Tejasvi Surya and Shreyas Patel, MLAs S Manjunath, H K Suresh, Manthar Gowda, Swaroop Prakash, Coffee Board Chairman D J Dinesh, and several dignitaries along with coffee growers. (ANI)

