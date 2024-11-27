India News | Kerala Governor Appoints Interim Vice Chancellors for KUDSIT, KTU

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued orders appointing interim vice-chancellors for the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT) and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) pending regular appointments, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Under the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology Act, 2021, and in line with UGC Regulations, 2018, Ciza Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of KTU and retired Senior Joint Director of the Directorate of Technical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed to fulfil the duties of the Vice-Chancellor of KUDSIT. Thomas will assume the role immediately and continue until further orders.

For KTU, the Chancellor has invoked the provisions of the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015, and UGC Regulations, 2018, to appoint K. Sivaprasad, Professor in the Department of Ship Technology at Cochin University of Science and Technology, as the interim Vice-Chancellor. Sivaprasad will also take charge immediately and hold the position until a regular appointment is made.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister of Higher Education R Bindu criticised the Governor for appointing Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, alleging the decision contravenes a Kerala High Court verdict.

"The Governor's decision to reappoint Ciza Thomas as the Vice-Chancellor of Digital University violates the High Court verdict and the University Act. This appointment was made unilaterally, without consulting the government. The Chancellor is exceeding his authority and advancing the central government's agenda through these actions," Bindu told reporters.

"The state government will pursue legal measures. This appointment appears to reflect the Chancellor's personal preferences. The Governor is acting in a biased manner, metaphorically stabbing the state in the back. Despite the availability of qualified individuals, the Chancellor brings in controversial figures to play roles in these dramatic appointments. By disregarding court directives, the Chancellor is acting defiantly," she added. (ANI)

