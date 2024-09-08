Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): The state of Kerala has been honoured by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for "commendable performance" in combating cyber crimes during the foundation day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

In a post on X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan shared the achievement and said that the state's efforts have been recognised.

"Proud moment for Kerala as our efforts in combating cyber crimes have been recognized by @HMOIndia as part of the foundation day celebrations of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)," CM Vijayan said on Sunday.

"The award for commendable performance in handling online crime against women and children highlights our commitment to ensuring a safer digital space," he added.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to deal with cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

I4C focuses on tackling all the issues related to cybercrime for the citizens, which includes improving coordination between various law enforcement agencies and the stakeholders, driving change in India's overall capability to tackle cybercrime, and improving citizen satisfaction levels. (ANI)

