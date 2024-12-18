Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Two people tested positive for Mpox in Kerala's Kannur after returning from UAE on Tuesday. The duo is currently receiving treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in the district, and their route map will be released shortly, officials said.

State Health Minister Veena George has instructed the arrangement of additional isolation wards. The State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT), led by the minister, convened to assess the situation.

Veena George also urged individuals who may have come in contact with the Mpox patients to report any symptoms to the health department. (ANI)

