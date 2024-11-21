Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): Perurkada Police have arrested Wilfer, a Grade Sub-Inspector (SI) from the Telecommunications Department, on charges of assaulting a woman Civil Police Officer, said the police.

He was produced before the Thiruvananthapuram JFMC-IV Court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident reportedly occurred at the officer's residence. According to the complaint, the woman officer had experienced physical discomfort during her duty last week. Wilfer, offering to drop her home, accompanied her and allegedly assaulted her at her residence.

The complaint was lodged directly with the State Police Chief, prompting an immediate investigation.

Following the directive of the DGP, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram Unit for further probe. The accused was arrested based on the complaint submitted last Wednesday. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

