New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to expedite the approval of several key proposals for the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Kalaburagi.

In a letter dated, January 23, Kharge pointed out that the University serves as an 'education hub' for students of Karnataka and several areas of neighbouring states and plays a vital role in addressing educational disparities and fostering growth opportunities.

"The Central University of Karnataka serves as a hub of education for students not only from Kalaburagi and the seven districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region but also for the state of Karnataka and several areas of neighbouring states. The University plays a vital role in addressing educational disparities and fostering opportunities for growth," the letter read.

Kharge further stated that institutions like the Central University of Karnataka are instrumental in bridging gaps and nurturing talent to drive sustainable development.

"The Kalyana Karnataka region has been accorded special status under Article 371-J of the Constitution. This landmark measure aims to promote equitable development by addressing the region's unique challenges and empowering its people. Education, as the cornerstone of progress, is critical for ensuring a brighter future for coming generations and boost development. Institutions like CUK are instrumental in bridging gaps and nurturing talent to drive sustainable development," the Congress President said.

He stressed that institutions like the Central University of Karnataka need sustained support from the Central government to improve their infrastructure and academic offerings.

"The development and growth of such institutions require the Central government's sustained financial and institutional support. This support is essential to enhance the infrastructure and academic offerings of these institutions and utilize their potential as transformative agents of progress in underserved regions," the letter read.

In the letter, Kharge pointed out that three proposals including the sanction of new postgraduate departments, sanction of teaching positions and Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) for constructing hostels for boys and girls, along with other essential infrastructure critical to the progress of the University and the region, awaiting approval from the Government of India.

He further urged for an "urgent intervention" of Minister Pradhan to direct the concerned officials regarding approving the above proposals on priority basis, for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

"Given the importance of these initiatives for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region and their significant impact on students from underprivileged and underdeveloped areas, I kindly request your urgent intervention in the matter. I urge you to instruct the concerned officials to follow up and expedite the approval of said proposals on a priority basis," Kharge said in the letter. (ANI)

