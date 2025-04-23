Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) The killing of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir was a direct assault on humanity and the values of India, and the people should unite to fight against terrorism, BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Wednesday.

Strongly condemning the "barbaric and inhuman" terrorist attack on innocent civilian tourists at Pahalgam, Reddy said this cowardly act, aimed at disturbing the peace and creating fear among the public, was a direct assault on humanity and the values we uphold as a nation.

Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with close monitoring by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, all security agencies were actively assessing the situation and preparing a strong and fitting response against these perpetrators of terror, he said.

On April 22, terrorists in camouflage uniforms opened fire at tourists at a popular meadow in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, shooting down at least 26 people and injuring more than dozen others.

“At this critical hour, I appeal to every peace-loving citizen of India to stand united, shoulder to shoulder, against such evil and destructive forces,” Reddy said in a statement here.

The entire nation must send a strong message that terrorism will never succeed in breaking the spirit of our unity and brotherhood, he said and appealed “let us rise as one – for peace, for justice, and for the safety of our nation.”

