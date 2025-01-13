Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KN Kasmikoya has been re-elected as the president of the party's Lakshadweep unit, securing a second term. His re-election points out a crucial moment in the party's ongoing campaign to consolidate power in the islands.

The election process, closely monitored by a central team led by former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP leader G Kashinath, unfolded with no contest. Kasmikoya's candidacy was proposed by state general secretary Siraj Koya and supported by HK Mohammed Qasim, culminating in an unopposed victory that underscores the party's unity and Kasmikoya's tight grip on the position.

Kasmikoya, a seasoned leader with extensive experience as a Sub-Divisional Officer (Executive Magistrate) and district panchayat member. He joined the BJP after leaving Congress. His re-election might be fruitful for the BJP due to his expertise in administration and his understanding of local issues.

Meanwhile, the promotion of Syed Mohammed Koya to a national committee position signals the BJP's continued efforts to fortify its political network.

With Kasmikoya now firmly in command, a major overhaul of the state committee is on the horizon. Within the next week, sweeping changes are expected under his leadership. As the party braces for the upcoming reorganization, all eyes will be on Kasmikoya, whose political acumen and strategic manoeuvring are poised to reshape the island's political landscape.

Over a month ago, BJP in Lakshadweep appointed Advocate PM Mohammed Salih as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President for the union territory. Salih, a practising advocate and an active participant in political affairs, is expected to spearhead the youth wing's activities in the region.

The BJYM, the youth arm of the BJP, plays a pivotal role in engaging young voters and fostering leadership. With Salih's appointment, the party aims to enhance its outreach initiatives and address local developmental concerns under the youth-centric leadership model. (ANI)

