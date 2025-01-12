Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Lakshadweep's infrastructure development, the first-ever high-speed craft (HSC) vessel has successfully berthed at the western jetty on Amini Island, marking a significant leap in transportation and connectivity, said a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, before this achievement, passengers had to board the vessel by small boats, often braving rough seas and bad weather conditions, as the vessel could only berth outside the lagoon. This posed significant challenges and risks, especially during adverse weather, making travel difficult and unsafe for the residents. With the completion of the new western jetty, this longstanding issue has been resolved, ensuring safer, more reliable travel for Amini's residents.

This momentous achievement is not just a milestone for Amini Island but a testament to the unwavering commitment and leadership of the BJP and Lakshadweep Administration. The long-standing demand of the people of Amini and the BJP Amini District Committee has now been fulfilled, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Lakshadweep Administration, under the leadership of Hon'ble Administrator Praful Patel. The BJP is proud to have been the driving force behind this project, which will transform the lives of Amini's residents, the release said.

Special thanks to Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel and the Port Department. BJP General Secretary Siraj Koya and Yuva Morcha Lakshadweep President Adv.

BJYM State President for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, PM Mohammed Salih, extends their heartfelt thanks to the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel and the Port Department for their outstanding efforts in delivering this vital project. Their hard work and dedication to improving Lakshadweep's infrastructure have made this achievement possible, further demonstrating the BJP's ability to address the needs of the people, it added.

Despite Congress and NCP (SP) now attempting to take credit for this remarkable achievement, it is important to remember their consistent criticism of the administrator and the BJP-led administration. While they are now eager to claim success, their earlier rhetoric and opposition to the administration's leadership starkly contrast with the reality of this accomplishment. Adv. Salih emphasised that the development is a result of the steadfast commitment and leadership of the BJP and the Lakshadweep Administration, and no attempts to downplay that fact will change the truth, the release said.

Adv. Salih further emphasised that this achievement is a direct result of the hard work, vision, and commitment of the BJP-led administration. The people of Amini recognise and appreciate the BJP's role in delivering on its promises and ensuring that this long-awaited project was brought to fruition, added the release. (ANI)

