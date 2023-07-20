Raigad, July 20: An incident of landslide was reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Some people are feared trapped inside the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday. The NDRF said that two teams have reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation. Raigad Rains: Overnight Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging Across Maharashtra District, Holiday Declared in Schools and Colleges (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the Raigad Police has set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris. Maharashtra Floods Video: Flood-Like Situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad Districts Due to Heavy Rains.

Landslide in Raigad Video:

Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse Visit Landslide-Hit Irshalwadi:

Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reached Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district where a landslide took place late at night. NDRS and Raigad Police carry out rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/8LKIHbINMO — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

"We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said. More details are awaited.

