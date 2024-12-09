Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) A leopard was found dead near a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

According to Amit Sharma, Warden of the Wildlife Protection Department for the Rajouri-Poonch region, the carcass of the animal was discovered on Sunday without any visible injuries and all its vital organs appeared to be intact.

"The locals noticed the leopard lying alongside a road and subsequently informed the wildlife department. A team was dispatched to the area on Sunday," he said.

"We have shifted the animal's carcass to the veterinary hospital in Rajouri for post-mortem," he added.

Sharma further stated that while the initial investigation suggests illness as a possible cause of death, the exact reason will be determined after the post-mortem.

The Wildlife Protection Department has initiated legal proceedings and and an investigation is underway.

