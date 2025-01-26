Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Greetings to everyone on Republic Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and democracy that makes our nation strong."

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Greetings: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes Nation on Occasion of R-Day, Slams Centre's Policies.

The governor unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and Fadnavis unfurled the tricolour at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' here to mark the occasion.

The Republic Day parade will be held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Class 8 Student With Heart Condition Collapses and Dies in Madhya Pradesh After Taking Part in March-Past During School’s Annual Sports Day Parade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)