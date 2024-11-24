Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Light to moderate rain is predicted over the next 3-4 days in Odisha, officials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar said on Sunday.

Dense fog conditions, with visibility as low as 100 meters, were recorded in Rourkela, while light fog was observed in Koraput and Bhawanipatna districts on Sunday morning.

"The weather in Odisha is currently dry, with no rainfall reported. The minimum temperature in Phulbani was recorded at 10 degree celsius. Dense fog with 100-meter visibility was observed in Rourkela, while Koraput and Bhawanipatna experienced moderate fog this morning," said Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi, a scientist with IMD Bhubaneswar.

He further stated, "There will not be significant rainfall for the next three days, until the 26th. However, light to moderate rain is expected on the 27th in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts. On the 28th, similar conditions may prevail in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara. On the 29th, light to moderate rain is likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati due to the system's impact."

Met department officials also predicted a gradual increase in temperature over the coming days due to cloud cover and moisture.

"For the next two days, there won't be much change in temperature. However, as cloud cover increases, the minimum temperature will gradually rise by 2-4 degree Celsius due to moisture drawn in by the system," he explained.

He added, "After two days, temperatures are likely to increase further, driven by the system pulling moisture and the resulting cloudy conditions." (ANI)

