Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to make it mandatory to obtain permission from the "appropriate" authorities for any kind of filming in the state's forest areas.

At present, even local-level authorities are issuing permits, he added.

In an order dated January 20, addressed to Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Forest, Biology and Environment Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force, Khandre said, as of now, only the Deputy Conservator of Forests is authorised to permit shooting in the forest area.

"But local level authorities are permitting various types of shooting in the forest areas. Due to this, there is a possibility of confidential information about the forest area being available to the outside world. Further, due to lack of awareness of the sensitivity of the forest and wildlife, there is also a possibility of damage to the environment and biodiversity," stated the order.

He also highlighted recent media reports on the potential problems arising from filming in forest areas and the seriousness of crimes associated with it.

Early this week, many reports highlighted how while shooting for ‘Kantara Chapter 1', also referred to as ‘Kantara 2', in and around Gavibetta, Herur village in Sakleshpur taluk, Yasalur area of Hassan district, the film crew had violated rules, causing damage to wildlife or flora and fauna.

In his order, Khandre stated that, in the interest of conserving forests and wildlife and ensuring a better environment for future generations, officials have been directed to make it mandatory to obtain appropriate government permission for any kind of filming in the state's forest areas.

