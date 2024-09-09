Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): In the wake of a building collapse that killed eight people, the Lucknow Divisional Commissioner gave instructions for a structural audit of the collapsed building of Transport Nagar, said officials of the Lucknow Administration.

The team that will conduct a structural audit will include experts from the National Forensic Science University Gandhinagar of Gujarat and PWD engineers. The material and quality of the collapsed building will be investigated.

According to the Lucknow Administration, the team from the National Forensic Science University will reach Lucknow by Tuesday evening.

"Lucknow Divisional Commissioner gave instructions for a structural audit of the collapsed building of Transport Nagar. A team of experts from the National Forensic Science University Gandhinagar, Gujarat will investigate and they will reach Lucknow by tomorrow evening. PWD engineers have also been included in the investigation team. The material and quality of the collapsed building will be investigated," said the Lucknow Administration.

On September 8, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member committee to investigate the Lucknow building collapse incident.

The state government has appointed Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh Government, as the Chairman of the committee.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, the said investigation committee is expected to comprehensively investigate the causes of the incident and submit its investigation report to the government as soon as possible.

The building collapse incident, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left 28 others injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet those injured in the building collapse incident.

He enquired about their well-being and obtained information from the doctors about their treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also visited Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet the victims injured in the building collapse incident in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area. (ANI)

