Navi Mumbai, September 9: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, three bodies of a pregnant woman and her family were allegedly found behind their house in Navi Mumbai recently. Cops said that the woman, her 11-year-old son and her husband were found dead with head injuries behind their house in Neral on Sunday, September 9. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the deceased woman was seven months pregnant.

The three deceased have been identified as Madan Patil (40), Anisha (35), and their son Vivek, reports The Times of India. The Patil family were residents of Kalamb village of Karjat in Raigad. After the incident came to light, cops said that a property dispute could have led to the pregnant woman and her family's murder. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Found Murdered in Ghansoli Area; Cops Launch Probe.

Cops Suspect Property Dispute Behind Triple Murder

Madan Patil's brother, who is missing, has emerged as the prime suspect in the triple murder in Neral. Speaking about alleged killings, Somnath Gharge, police chief of Raigad district, said that the hospital's preliminary reports revealed that the head injury was possibly due to an assault with a heavy object that could have caused their deaths.

Murder Comes to Light After Minor Boy's Body Found

During the probe, cops also learned that the deceased man was a farmer who was allegedly involved in a property dispute with his elder brother. It is alleged that the brother wanted a share of either their ancestral home or farmland, and this caused a fight between the two brothers. The alleged murder came to light when locals spotted the minor boy's body at around 10 AM on Sunday, September 8. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death, Body Found in Bushes Near Uran Railway Station; Boyfriend Suspected.

Following this, a search led to the discovery of the parents' bodies. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of triple murder against an unidentified person.

