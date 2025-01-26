Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Folk singer Bheru Singh Chauhan, who was recently conferred the Padma Shri award, expressed heartfelt gratitude and discussed his emotional reaction to the prestigious recognition. The celebrated artist shared how his achievement is being celebrated in his village, district, and across his state.

In an interview with ANI, Chauhan said, "...I got emotional after hearing the news of a small person from a small village getting Padma Shri. I am very grateful to the Government of India...My village, district and state are celebrating... I started singing at the age of 14-15..."

Also Read | Vadodara: VMC To Relocate 150 Crocodiles Amid Ongoing Project To Deepen and Widen Vishwamitri River in Gujarat.

On Saturday, the Centre announced the list of recipients for the prestigious Padma Awards with President Droupadi Murmu's approval for 139 honourees. The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Among the awardees are 23 women, and the list features 10 distinguished individuals from the Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI categories, as well as 13 posthumous awardees. The recognition spans a wide array of fields, honouring exceptional contributions to the nation's progress and global standing.

Also Read | Valsad Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Kills Girlfriend's 4-Month-Old Son in Gujarat, Arrested From UP's Prayagraj.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in India and are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day each year. They are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)