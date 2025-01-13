Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced at Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers --- on Tuesday with more than 40 lakh people from different walks of life taking the first holy dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

"So far, more than 40 lakh people have taken a dip," Maha Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI.

Speaking about the significance of 'Paush Purnima', Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Prayagraj-based NGO Ram Naam Bank, said the occasion occurs on the 15th day of 'Shukla Paksh' in the Hindu calendar month of 'Paush'.

It also marks the initiation of 'Kalpvasa', a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, he added.

The holy city of Prayagraj is now welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, devotees and citizens from different walks of life.

Nearly 50 lakh devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, a day ahead of the 'Paush Purnima', the authorities said.

Earlier on Saturday, 33 lakh devotees visited the Mela to bathe in the Sangam, Director Information Shishir said, adding over 85 lakh people had bathed in the river in the past two days.

