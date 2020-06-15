Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Maha Police Ask People Not to Post Pictures of Deceased Actor

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:16 AM IST
Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Police's cyber department has asked people to refrain from circulating online pictures of the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Terming it as a "disturbing trend", it warned that circulation of such pictures could attract legal action.

Also Read | Bhopal Crime Branch Files FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh For Sharing 'Edited' Video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Social Media.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere.

Later, some people circulated pictures of the actor's body on social media platforms, following which the state police's cyber department said it was in "bad taste".

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Resume Today, Over Western & Central Railways For Essential Staff of State Government Only : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste," it tweeted late Sunday night.

"It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action," it added.

Urging netizens to refrain from posting such photos, the cyber department said the pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.

"In the digital age, every piece of information we read or watch needs to be cross-checked, verified and we all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them," it said.

After the actor's death, police said no note was found at the spot.

Policesources also said they did not find any foul play in their initial investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Actor Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Police Mumbai social media platforms Sushant Singh Rajput
