Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Mahabir Nayak, whose name was announced for the Padma Shri award on Saturday in appreciation for his work in preserving Jharkhand's music and culture, said his hard work has finally paid off.

He also said the honour would motivate him to continue protecting the state's art, culture and music.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Slashes Woman's Neck While Having Sex With Her in Kadinamkulam, Flees Scene After Murder; Held From Kottayam.

He is recognised by the people of Jharkhand for "Bhinsariya raga, Faguwa, Pawas and Mardani Jhumar ragas" in Nagpuri language.

A veteran poet and songwriter in Nagpuri language, Nayak told PTI, "My hard work finally paid off."

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: Stage Set for 76th R-Day Celebrations in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu-Led R-Day Parade at Kartavya Path To Showcase India's Cultural Diversity, Progress and Military Prowess.

The 82-year-old has composed around 500 songs and documented more than 1,000 folk songs.

"I have also written over 100 poems, more than 100 songs and several stories. Now, I am writing a book 'Geet Mein Swar'. The final work on the book is underway," he said.

Extending his gratitude to the government for the honour, he said, "It will encourage many people like me who are working to preserve the art and culture," he said.

Hailing from the Ghasi community, Nayak said that he got inspiration for music from his father Khudu Nayak, who was a Jhumar performer.

"I also worked in Ranchi's Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC). I had joined the organisation in 1962 but continued to pursue my passion," he said.

Nayak urged the young generation to take an interest in the state's art and culture and carry forward the same.

"Today's generation is more interested in Bollywood music and dancing to the tune DJ songs. I will urge them to also take interest in our own rich art, culture and music," he said.

Nayak said that "local musical meetings" among generations in every nook and corner were required as had happened in earlier days.

"It will help people know our rich culture and preserve it," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)