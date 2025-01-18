Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): In a significant initiative to keep devotees and pilgrims informed, Akashvani's Kumbhvani News Bulletins are now being broadcast live through the public address system in Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The first Kumbhvani News Bulletin was aired on the public address system today, i.e., 18.01.2025, at 8:30 am, said a press release from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Kumbhvani news bulletins will be broadcast three times a day, at 8:30-8:40 am, 2:30-2:40 pm, and 8:30-8:40 pm, providing updates on various activities related to the Mahakumbh Mela. Additionally, devotees can also tune in to Kumbhvani news bulletins on the 103.5 MHz frequency in Prayagraj. The dedicated Kumbh news bulletins are also broadcast on the NewsonAIR app, the Waves OTT platform and are made available on Akashvani's official YouTube channel, News on AIR Official, the release stated.

This initiative has been well received by the devotees and pilgrims, with many terming it a "noble initiative to get informed about the Mahakumbh.". Tanu Sharma, a resident of Prayagraj, says, "Akashvani's Kumbh bulletins are trustworthy, precise and informative."

Yograj Singh Jhala, a resident of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, who has come to visit Mahakumbh, says, "It is a delightful moment to listen to Akashvani's Kumbh bulletins in the Mela premises. Devotees have got an authentic source of information in the Mahakumbh," the release mentioned.

Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Navneet Kumar Sehgal said, "The Mahakumbh is a mega spiritual social gathering and Prasar Bharati is committed to providing real-time news with full authenticity. A dedicated team of reporters, editors and news readers has been stationed in Prayagraj for the continuous coverage of Mahakumbh on the entire networks of Akashvani and Doordarshan," the release added.

The Kumbhvani channel of Akashvani, dedicated to Mahakumbh 2025, was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 10th in the virtual presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan. The channel will continue to broadcast news and other programs till February 26th, 2025, the release said. (ANI)

