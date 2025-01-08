Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): The anti-terror squad (ATS) of Maharashtra has arrested 60 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the entire state in the year 2024. In December 2024 alone, the ATS managed to arrest 43 Bangladeshi nations residing illegally.

In 2025, to date, four cases have been filed against the illegal Bangladeshi nationals and six accused have been arrested. Most Bangladeshis have been arrested from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

"A total of 27 cases have been filed in the year 2023 and a total of 52 accused have been arrested. In 2024, 12 cases were registered from January to November and 12 accused were arrested. After that, a total of 19 cases have been registered in various police stations against the Bangladeshi citizens who entered India illegally in December 20254, under the special mission and a total of 43 Bangladeshi citizens residing illegally have been arrested," the release said.

According to the Maharashtra ATS, the Bangladeshi nationals were using fake documents, including Aadhar cards, PAN cards and Voter ID cards.

"Prima facie it has been seen that fake identity cards have been prepared. The local police are further investigating," a release said.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ATS are conducting a special investigation in Ratnagiri to investigate a case regarding birth certificates being issued to illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

Earlier on January 6, In a recent operation, the Central Delhi Police detained nine Bangladeshi nationals over the past six days. Seven of the individuals were arrested from a hotel in the Nabi Karim area of Central Delhi.Reports said that some of the detainees had entered India using tourist visas, while others had illegally crossed the border through the "donkey route" passing through West Bengal and Tripura before reaching Delhi.

With this operation, a total of 14 Bangladeshi nationals have now been detained by the Central Delhi Police, and they have been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further processing and investigation. (ANI)

