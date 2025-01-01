Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases in December as part of a special driver, an official said.

The action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the last four days. Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, he said.

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents. Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant provisions of law, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)