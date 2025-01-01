New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President and state Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he sought the Prime Minister's blessings and extended an invitation for him to visit Koradi for the darshan of Aai Jagdamba.

During the meeting, Bawankule also presented a wooden sculpture of Goddess Mahalakshmi Jagdamba from Koradi to PM Modi.

"It was an honor to meet our beloved Prime Minister, the visionary leader, Honorable Shri @narendramodiJi, in New Delhi to seek his blessings. On this occasion, a wooden sculpture of Goddess Mahalakshmi Jagdamba from Koradi was presented to the Honorable Prime Minister," Bawankule said in a post on X.

"I also extended an invitation to him to visit Koradi for the darshan of Aai Jagdamba," he added.

Bawankule stated that PM Modi had provided "valuable guidance" on strengthening the party organization and improving the governance of Maharashtra.

"With the strong support of the people of Maharashtra, the BJP-Mahayuti government has been re-established in the state. Honorable Modi Ji provided valuable guidance on strengthening the party organization and improving the governance of Maharashtra," he said.

"I reassured him that the Maharashtra government will operate with greater transparency and efficiency in the future. Meeting Honorable Modi Ji and receiving his guidance is always a source of renewed energy. Today was no exception," he added.

In the recently held Maharashtra Assembly election, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance came back to power with a landslide majority. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

