Mumbai, October 29: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been diagnosed with dengue and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days, leader of the rebel Nationalist Congress Party's faction Praful Patel said on Sunday. The NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) said that after recovering fully, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties. Mumbai Shocker: Days After Recovering From Dengue, Teenager Collapses During PT Class in Kandivali School, Dies

Taking to social media platform, X, Patel said, "Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Shri Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days. Shri Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties." 'Mystery' Fever Grips Mumbai: Patients Report 'Unusual' Fever With Perplexing Symptoms and Full-Body Rash, but Test Negative for Dengue and Other Infections

Earlier in July this year, Ajit Pawar after engineering a split in NCP, took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde-led National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)