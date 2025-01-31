Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday highlighted the challenges of town planning amid rapid urbanisation, citing rising migration and increasing strain on city infrastructure.

Speaking at an award function organised by the state's Urban Development and Urban Planning Department, Pawar pointed out that not only people from "Uttar Pradesh and Bihar" but also Bangladeshi immigrants are moving to Maharashtra's cities.

Pawar projected that the combined population of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad could reach two crores by 2054, exacerbating existing urban challenges. "Traffic congestion issues have worsened, and we must find ways to improve the situation. If the population reaches two crore, from where will we get water to fulfil the needs of such a large population?" he questioned.

To address the water crisis, Pawar proposed diverting dam water currently used by the Tata Power project in Mulshi to urban areas. He also suggested that the state government may need to approach the courts to secure water for public use.

Discussing urban planning, Pawar emphasized that development should go beyond building roads and structures, incorporating social, economic, and environmental considerations. He expressed concern over the impact of migration on cities, particularly the rise of slums.

"People move to cities because of inadequate facilities in rural areas. As migration increases, cities become overcrowded, leading to more slums and an unsightly urban landscape. The government implements slum rehabilitation schemes with good intentions, but once people receive housing, they inform their relatives in Uttar Pradesh, who then migrate here. Now, even illegal Bangladeshi nationals are rushing in," he said.

Pawar also highlighted the growing threat of climate change and stressed the need for stricter regulations to maintain ecological balance.

Further, he reassured that Maharashtra's current government is stable and will complete its five-year term.

"Maharashtra now has a stable government that will remain in power for the next five years, there will not be any deflections like MLAs going here and there, we have 237 MLAs in Mahayuti. It doesn't matter if some go here and there. We require 145, but we are taking everyone together." (ANI)

