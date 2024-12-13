Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and the work done by the Mahayuti government in the last 2.5 years.

The meeting held at party leader Deepak Kesarkar's residence on Thursday was attended by various current and former Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs and corporators from Mumbai.

Also Read | Bahraich Shocker: Class-11 Student of Navayug Inter College Stabs English Teacher for Seizing His Mobile Phone in Classroom.

However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the BMC elections which are expected to be held in early 2025.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde said that the party wants to deliver the "Mumbai that all Mumbaikars dream of."

Also Read | The Sabarmati Report Screening Disrupted in JNU Campus After Stone Pelting; ABVP, Left Trade Allegations.

"Today's meeting was about Mumbai Mahapalika Elections...The direct benefit of all the work done by our government in the last 2.5 years will be received by the people of the state," Deputy CM Shinde said.

"It was a very important meeting. Mahayuti is all geared up for these elections. We will deliver the Mumbai that all Mumbaikars dream of," the DyCM added.

The last BMC elections were held in 2017, and were expected to again take place in 2023 again but were delayed due to multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the state government has appointed Bhushan Gagrani as the municipal commissioner who is taking care of the functioning of BMC. The position of the mayor and deputy mayor has been left empty for the time being.

The current BMC has 227 constituencies, with the undivided Shiv Sena being the single largest party, with 84 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 82 while the Congress and NCP-SP have 31 and 7 seats respectively.

With the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP looks to get control of the Municipal Corporation with Shiv Sena as their ally. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been ruling the BMC for the last two decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)