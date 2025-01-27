Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): A person suspected to be suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) passed away in Maharashtra's Solapur, as per the state's Health Department.

The deceased, suspected to be a patient of GBS, was working in Pune and had gone to his native district Solapur.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: ECI to Hold High-Level Meeting to Review Poll Preparedness.

As of January 26, a total of 101 cases relating to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in the Pune district of Maharashtra, according to an official statement from the Maharashtra Public Health Department.

Out of these 101 cases, 81 cases are reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 6 from other parts of the district.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The affected individuals include 68 males and 33 females, with 16 patients currently being on ventilators.

The State Health Department has also issued guidelines for the residents of the district. It reads, "Care should be taken to keep the water quality good. For example, drinking boiled water. Food should be fresh and clean. Infection can be avoided also by not keeping cooked and uncooked food items together."

The Health Department appealed to the citizens not to panic and visit a government hospital in case any symptoms were seen.

As per the officials, the common symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) include sudden weakness in hands or legs/ paralysis; trouble while walking or weakness with sudden onset and diarrhoea (for sustained periods).

The state government has already taken several measures as of now. A state-level rapid response team visited the affected area while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and rural district authorities have been instructed to increase surveillance activities.

As per the Health Department, water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory.

The state government has also increased "house-to-house surveillance activities" and a total of 25,578 houses have been surveyed in the Pune district.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. Weakness and tingling in the hands and feet are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. Most people with the condition need treatment in a hospital. Guillain-Barre syndrome is rare, and the exact cause is not known. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)