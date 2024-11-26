Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has been reappointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra on Monday.

Earlier, she was transferred by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 4.

The development came days after the Election Commission ordered the immediate transfer of Rashmi Shukla from her position as DGP Maharashtra.

The poll body directed the Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

The election in Maharashtra concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance registering a resounding victory. The alliance won 230 out of the 288 seats in the state assembly.

The results that were announced by the ECI on Saturday stated that the BJP won 132 seats, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats; Congress managed 16, and the NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, secured just 10 seats.

Meanwhile, amid a tussle over the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are expected to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later tonight.

The trio will be attending a private event in the national capital before meeting the BJP's top leadership to discuss government formation in Maharashtra, according to sources.

Amid the ongoing discussions, two-time Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time. However, Shiv Sena leaders insist that Eknath Shinde should continue as Chief Minister. (ANI)

