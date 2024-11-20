Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Claiming "familiar tactics of spreading false information," Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has filed a criminal complaint with the Election Commission and the Cyber Cell in Pune, after a former IPS officer accused her of using bitcoin to finance the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day retired IPS officer from Pune, Ravindranath Patil, has accused Supriya Sule and state Congress chief Nana Patole of being involved in a fraud case involving cryptocurrency that dates back to 2018. The funds, he alleged, have been used for campaigning in the assembly election.

Sule, Baramati MP in a post on X, called allegations which come a day ahead of polls "Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters".

"Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters are being resorted to, a night before the polling day. We have filed a criminal complaint to the Hon'ble ECI & the Cyber crime department against the fake allegations made of bitcoin misappropriation," she said.

"The intent and mala fide actors behind it are amply evident, condemn worthy that such practices are taking place in a healthy democracy guided by the Constitution of India," she added in the post.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, former IPS officer alleged that Amitabh Gupta, then Commissioner of Police, Pune, and Bhagyashri Nautake, then Deputy Commissioner of Police handling the Cyber Crime Investigations were involved in the misappropriation of bitcoins, which are eventually being used by the two political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties attacked the BJP after workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), alleging money distribution, created a ruckus on Tuesday outside a hotel in the Nalasopara assembly constituency of Palghar district, where BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, were holding a meeting.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

