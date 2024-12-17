New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities concerned in Uttar Pradesh to make joint efforts to remove encroachments on the floodplain of the Hindon River in Greater Noida.

The green body was hearing a matter about the discharge of sewage in the river from a residential colony, Shivam Enclave, in Greater Noida's Bisrakh.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the Greater Noida Development Authority had filed a report, saying the sewage was being discharged in the river from Shivam Enclave as a temporary measure and the temporary pipe had been disconnected.

"It is disclosed that Shivam Colony has illegally come up in the flood plain zone of river Hindon and that constructions exist therein without any permission or approval," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

In its order dated November 29, the tribunal noted the submissions of the senior advocate for the Greater Noida Development Authority, according to which, a meeting was held between the authority and the state's irrigation department for the removal of encroachments, where the department took a stand that such encroachments had to be removed only by the development authority.

It said, "Counsel for the state of UP does not dispute that it is the joint responsibility of the authorities of the state as also the Greater Noida authority to ensure the removal of the encroachment or unauthorised construction."

"Hence, we direct the authorities to make joint efforts to ensure the removal of encroachment from the floodplain zone of river Hindon. Let further progress report be filed within eight weeks," the tribunal added.

The matter has been posted on March 24, 2025, for further proceedings.

