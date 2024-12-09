Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday evening in response to his invitation for tea, an official said.

The meeting would be a courtesy call, he said.

Also Read | Murshidabad Blast: 3 Killed, Several Others Injured as Country-Made Bombs Explode at House in West Bengal (Watch Video).

"The chief minister is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan this evening to attend the governor's invitation for tea. This would be a courtesy call," the senior bureaucrat at the state secretariat said.

Bose, who completed two years in office in November, had invited Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues to the Raj Bhavan on that occasion. The chief minister had reciprocated by sending Bose sweets and fruits.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

After taking charge as the West Bengal governor, Bose has had several run-ins with the state government over multiple issues including the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, complaints of Kolkata Police personnel snooping on his office and the alleged molestation of a Raj Bhavan employee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)