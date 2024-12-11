Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the man, identified as Sonu, was found dead at Raith village under the Bakshi Ka Talab police station limits.

His body was found by locals in a farmland with multiple injury marks. The exact cause of his death was not immediately clear, officials said.

Upon receiving information, a team of police from a nearby station reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination, DCP North Jiten Kumar Dubey said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case has been registered, and a probe has been initiated.

The police were further looking into the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

